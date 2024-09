'Ordigno esplode nel centro di Colonia, un ferito grave'

epa11602111 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on during a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 13 September 2024. President Ruto is in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Scholz focusing on bilateral issues, such as migration policy or cooperation in the field of climate and development policy, according to the German Government Press and Information Office. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN