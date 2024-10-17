Orban, 'voteremo per Fitto, eccellente e perfetto in Ue'
epa11663836 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to journalists after arriving at a meeting of Patriots for Europe in Brussels, Belgium, 17 October 2024. Patriots for Europe is the third largest group in the European Parliament. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 17 OTT - "Ovviamente voteremo per Fitto, uomo eccellente e perfetto per questo lavoro" in Europa. Lo ha detto il premier ungherese Viktor Orban lasciando il pre-vertice dei Patrioti ancora in corso a Bruxelles.
