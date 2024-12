Orban, 'abbiamo proposto tregua di Natale, no di Zelensky'

epa11767738 A handout photo made available by the Hungarian prime minister's press office shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shaking hands with US President-elect Donald Trump (R) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, United States, 09 December 2024 (issued 10 December 2024). EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER HANDOUT HUNGARY OUTHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES