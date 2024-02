Opposizione Brasile, 'crisi con Israele favorisce Bolsonaro'

epa10996912 A picture taken with a drone shows thousands of supporters protesting against the 'abuses' of the Supreme Court, at the Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 26 November 2023. The protesters chanted slogans against Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes, whom they held responsible for the death by heart attack of one of those imprisoned for the violent invasion of the headquarters of the highest court, the Executive and Congress at the beginning of the year. The protest, called by evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia under the slogan 'In defense of the democratic rule of law,' was one of the largest expressions of discontent on the right since the 08 January 2023 riots, which the highest court considers a coup attempt. EPA/Isaac Fontana