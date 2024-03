Operation smile, al via la campagna 'Un sorriso globale'

MDG_2017_Antsirabe_075_Clara Tanjonirinalalao_After_ 9 year old Clara Tanjonirinalalao, female, BCL and CP, after. Clara poses for photos holding her before picture. Clara received surgery for her BCL during Operation Smile's 2016 mission to Antsirabe and will return to the 2017 mission for surgery on her cleft palate. Patient village. Antsirabe. Madagascar. May 2017. (Operation Smile Photo - Zute Lightfoot)