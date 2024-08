Operaio schiacciato in una cava di marmo, gravissimo

epa05836295 Palestinian laborers work in a stone quarry in the West Bank village of Tappuah, near Hebron, 08 March 2017. According to the Palestinian Union of Stone and Marble, stone and marble factories and quarries, located mostly in the West Bank cities of Bethlehem and Hebron, are among the most active industries in the Palestinian territories, making about 25 percent of the total industrial revenues. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN