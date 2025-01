OpenAI lancia ChatGPT Gov per il governo americano

epa10954735 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (L) talks to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C) ahead of a plenary session on day two of the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes, Britain, 02 November 2023. The summit, organised by the UK Government, considers the risks of AI and how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action, and is running from 01 to 02 November 2023. EPA/CHRIS J. RATCLIFFE / POOL