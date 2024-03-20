Onu-Ue, 'a Gaza carestia inaccettabile, serve agire ora'

epa11230160 Internally displaced Palestinian children prepare for Iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in a destroyed house, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 March 2024. More than 31,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD