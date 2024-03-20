Onu-Ue, 'a Gaza carestia inaccettabile, serve agire ora'
epa11230160 Internally displaced Palestinian children prepare for Iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in a destroyed house, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 March 2024. More than 31,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
BRUXELLES, 20 MAR - "Gaza sta affrontando una carestia, questo è inaccettabile. È fondamentale raggiungere rapidamente un accordo su un cessate il fuoco ora, che consenta il rilascio degli ostaggi e più aiuti umanitari di raggiungere Gaza". Lo ha detto la presidente della Commissione Ue Ursula von der Leyen in conferenza stampa con il segretario generale dell'Onu Antonio Guterres. "Niente giustifica l'orrore di Hamas del 7 ottobre e la punizione collettiva inflitta ai palestinesi. Dobbiamo agire ora" sulla situazione umanitaria "prima che sia troppo tardi", ha sottolineato Guterres che domani sarà al vertice Ue.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti