Onu, sviluppi in Libano 'estremamente preoccupanti'

epa11610020 An ambulance arrives at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) after an incident involving Hezbollah members’ wireless devices in Beirut, Lebanon, 17 September 2024. According to Lebanon’s state news agency, several ‘wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated using advanced technology.’ Hundreds of people with various injuries have been arriving at Lebanese hospitals, according to the Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH