Onu sospende distribuzione aiuti alimentari nel nord Gaza

epa10930604 Cars of the UN and Palestine Red Crescent Society on the move as trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip enters from Egypt in Rafah, 21 October 2023. As Egypt is to host, on 21 October, an international summit about Gaza, and following the negotiations between Egypt, the US, and Israel to allow relief aid to enter the Gaza Strip, some 20 aid trucks carrying food, water, and medicine have been allowed into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah land crossing on 21 October. The move comes after days during which trucks were blocked on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing. Egypt's Foreign Ministry had requested that the Isareli strikes on the area near the Gaza side of the border crossing stop, in order to allow the passage of the aid. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD