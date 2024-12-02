Onu, quasi 50.000 sfollati in Siria negli ultimi giorni
epa11753515 View of damaged buildings following a Russian airstrike, in Idlib, Northern Syria, 02 December 2024. The Syrian Civil Defense reported three people were killed as a result of airstrikes targeting three hospitals in Idlib, on 02 December. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The offensive triggered counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
WASHINGTON, 02 DIC - Sono quasi 50.000 le persone sfollate in Siria negli ultimi giorni. E' l'allerta lanciata dall'Onu. "Al 30 novembre, più di 48.500 persone erano sfollate, in forte aumento rispetto alle 14.000" registrate il 28 novembre, ha reso noto il sottosegretario per gli affari umanitari Tom Fletcher su X.
