Onu, quasi 50.000 sfollati in Siria negli ultimi giorni

epa11753515 View of damaged buildings following a Russian airstrike, in Idlib, Northern Syria, 02 December 2024. The Syrian Civil Defense reported three people were killed as a result of airstrikes targeting three hospitals in Idlib, on 02 December. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The offensive triggered counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI