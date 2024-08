ONU: 'Ok a pausa umanitaria a Gaza per vaccinazione antipolio'

epa11495165 Indonesian Public Health Center staff administers to a child a dose of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) during the first phase of mass polio vaccination week in Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 July 2024. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Indonesia is categorized as a high risk area for polio transmission with a total of 32 provinces and 399 districts or cities included in the high risk category. EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO