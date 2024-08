Onu, non considerare soluzione conflitto Siria insormontabile

epa09545193 Residents walk on the streets of the war-ravaged Yarmouk Camp for Palestinian refugees in the south of Damascus, Syria, 25 October 2021. The government has recently allowed the entry of people to that sprawling area that was cleared of rebels in 2018 but remained a closed military zone until recently. Some 1,300 families have returned so far to do maintenance to their houses and check on whether they are habitable or not. EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI