Onu, morti civili nei conflitti aumentate del 72 per cento

epa11388646 United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during press conference at United Nations offices in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 04 June 2024. 'As Malaysia is poised to take the ASEAN Chairmanship next year, we look forward to its leadership to strengthen ASEAN’s human rights agenda and to inject renewed vigor into the international response to crises like the catastrophic situation in Myanmar', Volker Turk said. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL