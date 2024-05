Onu, 'l'attacco a Kharkiv assolutamente inaccettabile'

epa11368958 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of shelling of the hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least 2 people died and 33 were wounded in the glide-bombs attack according to the report of the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES