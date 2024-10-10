Onu, 'Israele vuole distruggere sistema sanitario Gaza'
epa11555192 A wounded Palestinian arrives at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli operation in the Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 19 August 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israeli troops expanded the operation in the Gaza Strip to the Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah areas. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
GINEVRA, 10 OTT - Israele sta deliberatamente prendendo di mira le strutture sanitarie e uccidendo e torturando il personale medico a Gaza, hanno dichiarato giovedì gli investigatori dell'Onu, accusando il paese di "crimini contro l'umanità". "Israele ha attuato una politica concertata per distruggere il sistema sanitario di Gaza come parte di un attacco più ampio contro Gaza", ha affermato in un comunicato la Commissione d'Inchiesta Internazionale Indipendente delle Nazioni Unite.
