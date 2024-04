Onu, Israele restituisca il corpo dello scrittore Walid Daqqa

epa11265567 People protest following the death in an Israeli jail of terminally ill Palestinian activist and novelist Walid Daqqa, in the West Bank City of Nablus, 08 April 2024. Walid Daqqa, who spent 39 years in Israeli prisons and had cancer, died on 07 April 2024 in the Israeli Assaf Harofeh Hospital following “years of deliberate medical negligence by the Israeli prison administrationâ€, according to a statement by the Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS). EPA/ALAA BADARNEH