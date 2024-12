Onu, 'in 2 settimane 1,1 milioni di nuovi sfollati in Siria'

epa11768336 People, including Syrian and Lebanese displaced persons, cross the destroyed Arida border between the two countries, in Akkar, Lebanon, 10 December 2024. The Arida border crossing in Akkar was most recently damaged in an airstrike carried out by Israel on 06 December, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). Several Lebanese displaced people who fled to Syria during the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel are attempting to return through the border crossing, as well as displaced Syrians in Lebanon who are crossing back to their homeland. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH