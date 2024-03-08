Onu,crimini contro umanità in repressione proteste in Iran

epa11198354 A veiled Iranian woman walks in a street in Tehran, Iran, 04 March 2024. According to Iran's IRNA news agency that quoted spokesman for Iran's election headquarters Mohsen Eslami, the results for 231 seats out of 290 in the parliament, and 72 seats in the Assembly of Experts have been finalized three days after the elections. Iran's parliamentary elections were held on 01 March 2024 and the second round is expected to be held in May 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH