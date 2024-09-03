Onu chiede indagine indipendente su esecuzione ostaggi

epa11580507 Protesters supporting the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, place six mock-coffins outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, 02 September 2024. Israel's largest labour union, Histadrut, called for a nationwide general strike to start on 02 September urging the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a deal to secure the remaining hostages held by Hamas following the 07 October attack. Thousands of Israelis protested across Israel on 01 September following the recovery of the bodies of six hostagres held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, with 33 confirmed dead. EPA/ABIR SULTAN