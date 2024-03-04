Onu, 'buone ragioni per credere a stupri di Hamas il 7/10'
epa11093696 Relatives of Israelis killed at the Nova music festival plant trees in memory of the victims, at the site near kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza border in southern Israel, 21 January 2024. More than 360 people attending the festival were killed during an attack by Hamas militants on 07 October. More than 25,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
NEW YORK, 04 MAR - Ci sono "buone ragioni per credere" che vi siano state violenze sessuali, compresi stupri, durante gli attacchi di Hamas del 7 ottobre. Lo rivela un rapporto dell'Onu pubblicato oggi. Per quanto riguarda gli ostaggi, la missione guidata dalla rappresentante speciale delle Nazioni Unite per la violenza sessuale nei conflitti, Pramila Patten, ha raccolto "informazioni chiare e convincenti" secondo le quali alcuni sarebbero stati violentati, e "ci sono buone ragioni per credere che tali violenze siano ancora in corso".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti