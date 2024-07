Onu, 733 milioni di persone hanno sofferto la fame nel 2023

epa11138959 A doctor examines the baby of a woman who was internally displaced due to climate change, at a makeshift mobile clinic in Kaharey IDP camp, on the outskirts of Dollow, a border city between Somalia and Ethiopia, Jubaland state, Somalia, 29 January 2024 (issued 09 February 2024). After the worst drought in the last four decades that hit Somalia between 2020 and 2023, and the floods that followed, cases of malnutrition persist, not only due to lack of food, but also due to the consumption of unsafe water, which causes diarrhea in children, confirms Pamela Wasonga, nutritional coordinator in Somalia for the Irish NGO Trocaire. According to the latest provisional data from the Integrated Classification of the Phases of Food Security (IPC), to which Agencia EFE had access before its final publication in the coming weeks, some 440,000 minors in the country suffer from severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of hunger, a rise of 100,000 more compared to last September. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET