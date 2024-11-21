Ong, sale a 68 bilancio morti in raid israeliani a Palmira

epa11659137 Smoke rises following a reportedly nearby airstrike during a visit by UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis at a camp of Internally Displaced People (IDP) at Ma'arrat Misrin, Idlib, northwest Syria, 14 October 2024. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said fighter jets executed 12 airstrikes using vacuum bombs on 14 October targeting several areas in Idlib and Latakia countryside. Carden arrived in northwest Syria to inspect camps of displaced Syrians, the distribution of food aid provided by the WFP and meet with Syrians who fled the hostilities in Lebanon amid the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. According to the UNHCR on 14 October, a total of approximately 276,000 people (both Lebanese and Syrians) are estimated to have crossed from Lebanon to Syria since the escalation of hostilities in Lebanon. At least 21,000 Syrians fleeing the conflict in Lebanon arrived at north-east Syria and around 3,000 have arrived in north-west Syria, UNHCR stated. EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD