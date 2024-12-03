Ong, ribelli jihadisti alle porte di Hama in Siria
epa11754241 A Syrian opposition military vehicle drives on the Damascus-Aleppo International Highway in the province of Hama, Syria, 03 December 2024. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city. The offensive triggered counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
AA
BEIRUT, 03 DIC - I ribelli jihadisti filo-turchi sono "alle porte""di Hama, la quarta città della Siria. Lo riferisce l'Osservatorio siriano per i diritti umani (Osdh). Per tutta la giornata ci sono stati intensi scontri tra l'esercito siriano, sostenuta da Iran e Russia, e i jihadisti anti-regime. Citato dall'agenzia ufficiale Sana, una fonte militare siriana ha affermato che "grandi rinforzi militari sono arrivati in città".
