Ong, 'osservatori falsi per il voto venezuelano'

epa11426932 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is running for re-election, signs a document at the main headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 June 2024. Eight out of the ten candidates for the presidential elections on 28 July in Venezuela, including President Nicolas Maduro and excluding opposition candidates Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Enrique Marquez, signed an agreement on 20 June before the National Electoral Council (CNE). This agreement obliges them to recognize the results announced by the electoral authority after the vote count, leaving no room for potential challenges. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ