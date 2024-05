Ong, in Ecuador violati i diritti umani nello stato di emergenza

epa11077841 Members of Ecuadorian Army patrol near the Zonal Deprivation of Liberty Center No. 8 penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 14 January 2024. Ecuador's Armed Forces are trying to overcome the wave of violence unleashed by criminal gangs in prisons and on the streets. In the last six days they have arrested 1,327 people, 143 of them on terrorism charges, with the application of a state of emergency declared by Daniel Noboa's government. EPA/Carlos Duran Araujo