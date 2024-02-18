Ong, 'fermati 401 manifestanti pro-Navalny in Russia'
epa11160492 Police officers detain participants of a civil memorial service to Russian late opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the memorial to political prisoners in St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 February 2024. Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. A prison service statement said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on 16 February, and it was investigating the causes of his death. In late 2023 Navalny was transferred to an Arctic penal colony considered one of the harshest prisons. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
AA
MOSCA, 18 FEB - Nei primi due giorni di manifestazioni in memoria dell'oppositore Alexey Navalny morto in carcere venerdì la polizia russa ha fermato almeno 401 persone in 36 città del Paese: lo sostiene l'ong per la difesa dei diritti umani Ovd-Info sul proprio sito web.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti