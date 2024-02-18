Ong, 'fermati 401 manifestanti pro-Navalny in Russia'

epa11160492 Police officers detain participants of a civil memorial service to Russian late opposition leader Alexei Navalny near the memorial to political prisoners in St. Petersburg, Russia, 17 February 2024. Russian opposition leader and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District announced on 16 February 2024. A prison service statement said that Navalny 'felt unwell' after a walk on 16 February, and it was investigating the causes of his death. In late 2023 Navalny was transferred to an Arctic penal colony considered one of the harshest prisons. EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV