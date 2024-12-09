Ong, a Sednaya non ci sono detenuti intrappolati
ROMA, 09 DIC - L'Associazione per i detenuti e gli scomparsi nella prigione di Sednaya (Admsp) ha affermato in una dichiarazione che non ci sono più prigionieri intrappolati né sopra né sottoterra del carcere-mattatoio vicino Damasco. Lo riporta la Bbc. "Non c'è verità sulla presenza di detenuti intrappolati sottoterra e le informazioni contenute in alcuni resoconti della stampa sono imprecise", afferma l'associazione secondo cui i suoi team hanno confermato che il carcere "è stato svuotato di tutti i detenuti in tutti i suoi edifici". L'ultimo detenuto del carcere - sottolinea il gruppo - è stato liberato ieri.
