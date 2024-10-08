Ong, '4 morti per il raid israeliano a Damasco'

epa11620196 Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Lebanese villages, as seen from Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon, early 23 September 2024. According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli aircraft have reportedly carried out a number of bombings on communities in the Marjayoun district in the Nabatieh Governorate of Lebanon, including Taybeh, Houla, Tallouseh, Kfarkela, Mays al-Jabal, Khiyam, and Bani Hayan. The Israeli military urged, on 23 September 2024, civilians in areas where Hezbollah operates in Lebanon to leave, saying that they are conducting 'extensive airstrikes.' EPA/STR