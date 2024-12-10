Ong, '310 raid israeliani in Siria dalla caduta di Assad

epa11766703 Israeli troops at the border with Syria near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 09 December 2024. The Israeli army announced it has deployed forces to strengthen the defense of the Golan Heights and the eastern Israeli border with Syria. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners EPA/ABIR SULTAN