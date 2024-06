Ondata di caldo negli Usa, allerta per 100 milioni di persone

epa11429107 People use umbrellas for shade at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall as the temperature approaches 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34.44 Celsius) during a heat advisory in Washington, DC, USA, 21 June 2024. A heat wave in the United States has about 90 million people under heat advisories across the country on 21 June. Temperatures have been sweltering in New England and the Midwest and are expected to rise further in the mid-Atlantic. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS