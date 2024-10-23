Oms,sospesa vaccinazione antipolio a Gaza per troppe bombe

epaselect epa11616373 Palestinian teen Wahid Al-Ghalban, 13, sits on a wheelchair pushed by his mother, Rewayda, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 19 September 2024 (issued 20 September 2024). Wahid, an internally displaced Palestinian from Khan Yunis living in a temporary house after his home was destroyed, was injured in an Israeli military strike last April. He suffered severe injuries to the right side of his body, losing an eye, an arm and a leg. According to his family, Wahid is in desperate need of prosthetic limbs and a cornea transplant, which he is currently unable to receive in Gaza and would have to travel outside the territory to receive the necessary care. So far, he has been receiving medical care at home under the supervision of doctors from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to UNICEF, the conflict in the Gaza Strip has taken a catastrophic toll on children, exposing them to traumatic experiences of war and consequences of which will last a lifetime. More than 11,000 children have reportedly been killed and thousands more injured in the Gaza Strip in the past 11 months, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD