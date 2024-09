Oms, oltre 20 mila le vittime del conflitto in Sudan

epa11567850 People stand at a flood-affected area in Masawi, the northern state of Merowe, Sudan, 27 August 2024. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, at least 30 people have died after the Arba'at Dam, located approximately 38 km northwest of Port Sudan in Sudan's Red Sea State, was extensively damaged on 25 August due to heavy rains. Some 50,000 people living on the western side of the Dam have been severely affected, according to local authorities. OCHA figures state the floods affecting Sudan since July 2024 had already displaced at least 118,000 people prior to the dam collapse, and 317,000 were already affected across 16 of the 18 Sudanese states. EPA/STR