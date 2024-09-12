Oms, abbiamo raggiunto obiettivo delle vaccinazioni a Gaza

epaselect epa11586262 Palestinian children wait for polio vaccination at a UN school in Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 05 September 2024. According to UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, the first phase of a two-round polio vaccination campaign, running from 01 to 03 September, surpassed its initial target (estimated at 157,000 children due to population movement) and reached more than 189,000 children under 10 years old in the central Gaza Strip. The rollout of the next phase of the campaign will take place in southern Gaza from 05 to 08 September 2024, targeting an estimated 340,000 children under the age of 10, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. To prevent the spread of circulating variant type 2 poliovirus (cVDPV2), a polio vaccination campaign with novel oral poliovirus vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) has been launched in the Palestinian enclave after WHO and UNICEF called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict to allow for vaccination following the discovery of the poliovirus in environmental samples from Khan Yunis and Deir Al Balah in July 2024. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD