Omicidio del presidente di Haiti, la vedova tra gli imputati

epa10733081 Photographers take pictures of a portrait of Haiti's late President Jovenel Moise at a commemoration of the second anniversary of his assassination, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2023. The investigation into Moise's assassination remains stalled as the country commemorates the second anniversary of his death. Moise was murdered at his private residence in Petion-Ville, near the capital city, by a group of armed men on 07 July 2021. EPA/Johnson Sabin