Oltre 900 morti dall'inizio dell'offensiva dei ribelli in Siria
epa11765254 Smoke rises in central Damascus, Syria, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
BEIRUT, 08 DIC - L'Osservatorio siriano per i diritti umani riferisce che ci sono stati 910 morti, tra cui 138 civili, dall'inizio dell'offensiva degli insorti filo-turchi lanciata il 27 novembre e culminata oggi con la presa di Damasco e la fuga di Bashar al-Assad dalla Siria.
