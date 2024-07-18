Oltre 50 franchi tiratori, Verdi Ue decisivi per Ursula

epa11485211 General view of the hemicycle during voting to elect the European Commission President at a plenary session of the parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs will vote on Von der Leyen's nomination for Commission President on 18 July. If she is elected, she will serve as European Commission President for the next five years. If she does not get the required majority, the European Council will have to propose a new candidate within one month. EPA/RONALD WITTEK