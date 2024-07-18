Oltre 50 franchi tiratori, Verdi Ue decisivi per Ursula
epa11485211 General view of the hemicycle during voting to elect the European Commission President at a plenary session of the parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 July 2024. MEPs will vote on Von der Leyen's nomination for Commission President on 18 July. If she is elected, she will serve as European Commission President for the next five years. If she does not get the required majority, the European Council will have to propose a new candidate within one month. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
AA
BRUXELLES, 18 LUG - Il voto a favore dei Verdi è stato decisivo per il bis di Ursula von der Leyen. E' quanto emerge da una prima analisi del numero dei voti. La tedesca ha incassato 401 consensi, superando ampiamente la soglia necessaria dei 360. Con l'annunciato sostegno dei Greens, la maggioranza su cui poteva contare con Popolari, Socialisti e Liberali avrebbe raggiunto la quota teorica di 454 voti. Sulla carta i franchi tiratori risultano quindi oltre 50.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti