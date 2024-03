Ok dell'Ue alle sanzioni legate alla morte di Navalny

epa11192844 Floral tributes are seen at the grave of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one day after his funeral at the Borisovskoye cemetery, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, 02 March 2024. Outspoken Kremlin critic Navalny died aged 47 in an arctic penal colony on 16 February 2024, after being transferred there in 2023. The colony is considered to be one of the world’s harshest prisons. Alexei Navalny’s body was laid to rest on 01 March 2024 at the Borisovskoye cemetery outside Moscow. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV