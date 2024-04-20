Ok della Camera Usa agli aiuti a Taiwan

epa11290466 US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) prepares to vote on foreign aid packages to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as a bill requiring TikTok's parent company to sell it or be banned, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 April 2024. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to advance the foreign aid packages as soon as next week. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO