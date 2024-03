Oim, trovata in Libia una fossa comune con almeno 65 corpi

On 27 April 2023, as conflict escalates in Sudan, refugees arrive in the Chadian village of Koufroun, which is situated on the Chad-Sudan border. UNICEF staff in Koufroun are witnessing a constant stream of families and individuals fleeing the violence, with donkeys and carriages seen transporting their belongings. The refugees are seeking temporary accommodation under trees and makeshift shelters, while UNICEF and other organizations are working to assist those who have been forced to flee their homes and seek safety across the border.