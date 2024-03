Oim, 17.000 persone fuggite da Port au Prince in 7 giorni

epa10982997 People struggle to get fuel at a gas stations in Port au Prince, Haiti, on 17 November 2023 (Issued 18 November 2023). Renewed conflict between armed gangs in Cite-Soleil, in the north of Port-au-Prince, is creating a new fuel shortage in Haiti's capital, a country already weakened by the socio-political and economic crisis and where fuel shortages are a recurring problem. Members of the armed coalition known as GPEP are waging an all-out battle against the G9, led by ex-cop Jimmy Cherisier 'Barbacoa', clashes that are affecting the Varreux port terminal, which has 70% of Haiti's fuel storage capacity. The other 30% is spread throughout the rest of the country. EPA/Johnson Sabin