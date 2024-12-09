Oggi riunione del Consiglio sicurezza Onu sulla Siria
epaselect epa11760242 Opposition fighters fire their guns in the air in celebration in front of a Syrian government building after they entered the city of Hama, Syria, 06 December 2024. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive on 27 November, triggering counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. According to Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham leader Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, there will be 'no revenge' after opposition groups entered the strategically important Syrian city of Hama on 05 December. EPA/BILAL AL HAMMOUD
AA
WASHINGTON, 09 DIC - Il Consiglio di sicurezza dell'Onu ha convocato oggi una riunione straordinaria sulla Siria dopo la conquista del paese da parte die ribelli anti-regime di Hts. Lo riferiscono fonti diplomatiche all'agenzia France Presse.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti