'Oggi maggiore raid ucraino di droni su 4 basi aeree russe'

epa10828475 A handout photo provided by the Governor of Russian Pskov region Mikhail Vedernikov Telegram channel shows firefighters work on a site of explosions after Russian militaries destroyed Ukrainian drones in Pskov airport in Pskov region, Russia, 30 August 2023. Pskov airport was attacked by drones, said the governor of the region, Mikhail Vedernikov. Four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. EPA/GOVERNOR OF PSKOV REGION/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES