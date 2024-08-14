'Oggi maggiore raid ucraino di droni su 4 basi aeree russe'
ROMA, 14 AGO - L'Ucraina ha condotto oggi il suo più grande attacco con droni finora contro quattro aeroporti militari russi: lo scrive la Reuters sul suo sito citando una fonte della sicurezza ucraina, secondo cui il raid aveva l'obiettivo di minare la capacità della Russia di usare aerei da guerra per attacchi con bombe plananti. Reuters sottolinea di non aver potuto verificare in modo indipendente le dichiarazioni ucraine.
