Oggi giornata sciopero universitario e presidio alla Farnesina

Gli striscioni sulla facciata dell'Ateneo Federico II di Napoli dove la Rete Studentesca per la Palestina ha occupato il rettorato, 8 aprile 2024./// Banners on the facade of the Federico II University in Naples, Italy, where the ''Rete Studentesca per la Palestina'' (Student Network for Palestine) occupied the rectorate, 08 April 2024. A group of students on Monday occupied the rectorate of Naples Federico II University to protest against a call for proposals by the foreign ministry for scientific cooperation with Israel, the latest in a series of such protests at Italian universities. ANSA/ CIRO FUSCO