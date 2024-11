Ocasio-Cortez, stiamo per entrare in un'era di fascismo

epa11663412 Democratic Congresswomen from New York, Nydia M. Velazquez (R) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, speak during a press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 16 October 2024. Velazquez and Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the alliance between the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Citizens' Victory Movement (MVC) ahead of the general elections on 05 November in Puerto Rico. EPA/THAIS LLORA