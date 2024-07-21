Obama, profonda gratitudine per Biden, un patriota
epa10706231 US former President Barack Obama attends a discussion at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation during the SNF Nostos Conference, on ways to strengthen democracy and the importance of supporting the next generation of leaders, in Athens, Greece, 22 June 2023. EPA/ALEXANDER BELTES
NEW YORK, 21 LUG - "Io e Michelle vogliamo solo esprimere il nostro amore la nostra gratitudine a Joe Jill per averci guidato duranti questi tempi difficili e per il loro impegno". Lo afferma Barack Obama definendo Joe Biden uno dei più importanti presidente della storia e "un mio amico e partner. Un patriota".
