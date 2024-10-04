Obama in campo per Harris, in stati in bilico per sprint al voto
epa11557441 Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 20 August 2024. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is being held from 19 to 22 August 2024, during which delegates of the United States' Democratic Party will vote on the party's platform and ceremonially vote for the party's nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and for vice president, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, for the upcoming presidential election. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
AA
NEW YORK, 04 OTT - Barack Obama è sceso in in campo per Kamala Harris nello sprint finale verso il voto di novembre. L'ex presidente dalla prossima settimana inizierà una campagna di 27 giorni negli stati bilico, a partire dalla Pennsylvania. "Il presidente Obama ritiene che la posta in gioco a queste elezioni sia molto alta e per questo sta facendo tutto il possibile per aiutare la vicepresidente Kamala Harris", ha detto Eric Schultz, consigliere di Obama.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti