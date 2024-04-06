Nyt, 'forze Iran in massima allerta per attacco a Israele'
epa11113528 An Iranian woman walks past a mural of Iranian revolutionary guard soldiers in a street in Tehran, Iran, 30 January 2024. The US administration has blamed an Iranian-based proxy for a drone attack in Jordan which killed three US soldiers, and the US president vowed for a response over the attack. Iran has denied any involvement in the drone strike on US troops in Jordan. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
ROMA, 06 APR - L'Iran ha posto tutte le sue forze armate "in massima allerta" dopo aver preso la decisione di "rispondere direttamente" a Israele per l'attacco del primo aprile a Damasco "per creare deterrenza". Lo riferisce il New York Times, citando due funzionari iraniani che hanno richiesto l'anonimato.
