Nyt, cercapersone forniti da società di facciata israeliana

epaselect epa11611874 An ambulance drives in the southern suburb of Beirut after new blasts were reported, one day after exploding pagers killed 12, in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 September 2024. According to Lebanonâ€™s state news agency, a number of wounded people were transferred to hospitals in the Beirut's southern suburbs following the explosion of wireless pagers on 18 September. Health Minister of Lebanon Firas Abiad said at least 12 people died and more than 2800 others injured after multiple wireless communication devices (pagers) were detonated on 17 September. Hezbollah declared in a statement that Israel was behind the strike and that there will be consequences. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH