Nyt, 'Biden sta valutando se continuare la corsa'
epa11453417 President Joe Biden looks on during a briefing from National Weather Service, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and Department of Labor officials on extreme weather throughout the United States at the D.C. Emergency Operations Center in Washington, DC, USA, 02 July 2024. EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL
NEW YORK, 03 LUG - Joe Biden sta valutando se continuare la corsa alla Casa Bianca. Lo ha ammesso lo stesso presidente con un suo alleato, secondo quanto riportato dal New York Times. Biden avrebbe detto di essere consapevole che potrebbe non essere in grado di salvare la sua candidatura se non convincerà il pubblico nei prossimi giorni sul fatto che possa continuare il lavoro.
